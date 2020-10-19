Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

What happens to an economy in a country that contains coronavirus
Oct 19, 2020

China's GDP grew in the last quarter, but it achieved this in a way that can't really be replicated in the United States. And, colleges are cutting Division I sports programs and budgets during the pandemic.

China's economy grew 4.9% in its last quarter. It's the only major world economy on track to grow this year.

Marketplace China correspondent Jennifer Pak reports.
College athletics departments cut pay, staff and teams because of COVID

by Andy Uhler
Oct 19, 2020
Colleges in Texas are losing income with postponed games and crowds at lower capacities.
All in all, the University of Texas has cut about 6% from its sports programs.
Brian Bahr/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
