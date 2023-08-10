China criticizes U.S. investment ban

From the BBC World Service: We look at the impact of a new U.S. policy that will seek to restrict American investment in Chinese tech, especially in sensitive technologies like computer chips. The aim is to ensure that U.S. cash does not support China's military modernisation. Plus, as West African leaders meet again to discuss the coup in Niger we hear how it's affecting life on the ground for people in the country. And, Cher has been selling her own ice cream around Los Angeles, the Cherlato. We speak to the New Zealand ice cream maker behind the brand, Giapo Grazioli.