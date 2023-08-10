Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
China criticizes U.S. investment ban
Aug 10, 2023

China criticizes U.S. investment ban

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
STR/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: We look at the impact of a new U.S. policy that will seek to restrict American investment in Chinese tech, especially in sensitive technologies like computer chips. The aim is to ensure that U.S. cash does not support China's military modernisation. Plus, as West African leaders meet again to discuss the coup in Niger we hear how it's affecting life on the ground for people in the country. And, Cher has been selling her own ice cream around Los Angeles, the Cherlato. We speak to the New Zealand ice cream maker behind the brand, Giapo Grazioli.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:52 AM PDT
10:09
3:23 AM PDT
5:33
7:45 AM PDT
1:50
Aug 9, 2023
27:34
Aug 8, 2023
30:10
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
Inflation, high interest rates, and access are all part of credit card debt exceeding $1 trillion
Inflation, high interest rates, and access are all part of credit card debt exceeding $1 trillion
Could the carbon credit model help save threatened species?
A Warmer World
Could the carbon credit model help save threatened species?
Trying to boost diversity over margaritas at the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium
Trying to boost diversity over margaritas at the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium
Why year-over-year inflation changes aren’t a great indicator of today’s inflation
Why year-over-year inflation changes aren’t a great indicator of today’s inflation