Mar 25, 2020
China relaxes COVID-19 controls in Hubei
Transport is resuming across the Hubei province, except in Wuhan. U.S. lawmakers strike a $2 trillion stimulus deal. India’s daily-wage workers worry as the country goes into lockdown. Britain's motorsport industry answers the call to make ventilators.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
