China could soon see its biggest stock listing in a decade
From the BBC World Service: China Mobile, the world's biggest cellphone network operator, is looking to raise $8.8 billion dollars in a secondary listing in Shanghai. It was forced to de-list shares from the New York Stock Exchange after being added to a U.S. blacklist. Plus, what has Turkey's government done to cause the lira currency to rebound so quickly?
