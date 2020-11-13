Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
China congratulates Biden, questions remain about future relationship
Nov 13, 2020

China congratulates Biden, questions remain about future relationship

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
China congratulates President-elect Joe Biden on his victory. Plus, Diwali will be celebrated by millions all over the world this weekend, though businesses catering to the Indian festival of lights are feeling the coronavirus pinch.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Thinking about moving investments because of a new president? You might want to wait a bit longer.
Elections 2020
Thinking about moving investments because of a new president? You might want to wait a bit longer.
How much could Pfizer make from a COVID-19 vaccine?
COVID-19
How much could Pfizer make from a COVID-19 vaccine?
Baltimore students get a "taste of normalcy" at center for remote learning
COVID-19
Baltimore students get a "taste of normalcy" at center for remote learning
Consumer prices didn't rise in October. That may not be good news.
COVID-19
Consumer prices didn't rise in October. That may not be good news.