Child tax credit payments come with glitches, more questions
Jul 26, 2021

The BBC checks in on the how a wave of regulation has impacted Chinese stocks. We also look into the availability of Section 8 housing vouchers.

Segments From this episode

Government crackdowns in China reach education companies

The Chinese government is looking to regulate a growing tutoring industry.
Glitches mark launch of child tax credit payments

by Amanda Peacher
Jul 26, 2021
Trying to opt out is a pain, some parents say.
The IRS was already overwhelmed, some economists said. Then came the job of disbursing child tax credit payments.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
