Child tax credit money eluding low-income families
Sep 17, 2021

Child tax credit money eluding low-income families

Also today: President Biden is set to hold a virtual meeting with world leaders to discuss climate change in light of recent hurricanes and other climate-related incidents. China wants to sign up for a partnership that was originally designed to counter its trade practices. The BBC checks in with a preview of the elections in Germany to pick the next chancellor.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

