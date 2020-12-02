Dec 2, 2020
Cooking to bridge divides
Marcus Samuelsson on his new role with Bon Appétit and his new cookbook, "The Rise," featuring the work of Black chefs. Plus, a deal for Salesforce to buy Slack. And, the U.K. approves Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID vaccine.
Salesforce is buying messaging app Slack for $27.7 billion
It's Salesforce's largest acquisition yet.
British drug regulators approve Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
The BBC's Hugh Pym says the first shots in the U.K. should start next week.
Bon Appétit, with a new editor-in-chief, sets out to change how we think about food
Davis wants Bon Appétit to be the top destination for recipes, but also a place to gather and discuss the links between culture and food.
