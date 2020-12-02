Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Cooking to bridge divides
Dec 2, 2020

Cooking to bridge divides

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Marcus Samuelsson on his new role with Bon Appétit and his new cookbook, "The Rise," featuring the work of Black chefs. Plus, a deal for Salesforce to buy Slack. And, the U.K. approves Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID vaccine.

Segments From this episode

Salesforce is buying messaging app Slack for $27.7 billion

by David Brancaccio and Marielle Segarra
Dec 2, 2020
It's Salesforce's largest acquisition yet.
Marc Benioff, founder, chairman and CEO of Salesforce
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

British drug regulators approve Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The BBC's Hugh Pym says the first shots in the U.K. should start next week.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Race and Economy

Bon Appétit, with a new editor-in-chief, sets out to change how we think about food

by David Brancaccio and Meredith Garretson
Dec 2, 2020
Davis wants Bon Appétit to be the top destination for recipes, but also a place to gather and discuss the links between culture and food.
Dawn Davis began her new role as head of the 64-year-old magazine last month.
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Mermaid In Heaven The Neptunes

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Can U.S. businesses count on Chinese consumers?
COVID-19
Can U.S. businesses count on Chinese consumers?
Dueling views of the economy we're in
COVID-19
Dueling views of the economy we're in

Flaunt your Liquid Assets.

Donate $60 to get our new mug as a
thank-you gift!

GIVE NOW
The pandemic is creating a new kind of community among deferred students
COVID-19
The pandemic is creating a new kind of community among deferred students