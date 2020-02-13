Feb 13, 2020
CEOs are going AWOL
The Senate takes a look at President Trump's controversial Fed nominees. More CEOs are quitting. Are the U.S. and China actually on track to decouple?
Stories From this episode
U.S. firms dealing with high CEO turnover
Executives are navigating new technologies, new competitors, fallout from the trade war and a scramble for talent with low unemployment.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow