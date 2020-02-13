Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

This Is Uncomfortable

Season 2 | Episode 3: Total financial control

Feb 13, 2020
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

Tennis baller

Feb 12, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

CEOs are going AWOL
Feb 13, 2020

CEOs are going AWOL

The Senate takes a look at President Trump's controversial Fed nominees. More CEOs are quitting. Are the U.S. and China actually on track to decouple?

Stories From this episode

U.S. firms dealing with high CEO turnover

by Mitchell Hartman Feb 13, 2020
Executives are navigating new technologies, new competitors, fallout from the trade war and a scramble for talent with low unemployment.
Executives are navigating new technologies, new competitors and fallout from the trade war as they scramble for talent in a tight labor market.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow