COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Will action follow words from corporate leaders?
Jun 2, 2020

Will action follow words from corporate leaders?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The CEOs of companies from big brands on down have been crafting statements condemning racism and police brutality. The CBO's grim projections for COVID-19 economic recovery. An update on the 2020 U.S. census.

Stories From this episode

The right and wrong ways for CEOs to address racism and policing

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Jun 2, 2020
Being authentic in a corporate press release or memo is difficult.
Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Where we're at with the 2020 census: 60% of U.S. households have responded

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 2, 2020
You now have until mid-August to respond to the census if you haven't yet.
The federal government will use census data to distribute almost a trillion dollars in grants and loans.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Red-Eye The Album Leaf

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!

Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.

you make a difference