CEOs are putting their money where their diversity goals are. Can that work?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: Jeffery Cleveland discusses how bond traders and central banks are reacting to simmering inflation questions. Police unions are locked in a debate over vaccine mandates.
Segments From this episode
Tying exec pay to diversity goals isn't so straightforward
A growing trend links CEO pay packages to achieving diversity, equity and inclusion targets that are sometimes too subjective.
Police unions push back on vaccine mandates
So far these mandate were local. But police officers in many states face coming federal vaccine requirements for public workers.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director