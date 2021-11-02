Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

CEOs are putting their money where their diversity goals are. Can that work?
Nov 2, 2021

CEOs are putting their money where their diversity goals are. Can that work?

Also today: Jeffery Cleveland discusses how bond traders and central banks are reacting to simmering inflation questions. Police unions are locked in a debate over vaccine mandates.

Segments From this episode

Tying exec pay to diversity goals isn't so straightforward

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 2, 2021
A growing trend links CEO pay packages to achieving diversity, equity and inclusion targets that are sometimes too subjective.
A group of Blizzard employees on July 28 stage a walkout and rally to protest the company's history of sexual harassment outside of the Activision Blizzard office complex in Irvine, Calif.
(David McNew/AFP)
Police unions push back on vaccine mandates

by Caroline Champlin
Nov 2, 2021
So far these mandate were local. But police officers in many states face coming federal vaccine requirements for public workers.
Chicago police officers and their supporters protest the department's vaccination policy outside of police headquarters on October 26, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The city has started to place police officers on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with the city's requirements that they report their COVID-19 vaccination status. As of last week, only about 65 percent of the city's police have complied with the order.
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

