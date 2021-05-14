May 14, 2021
What new mask guidance means for businesses
What can businesses ask of their customers? And what can employers ask of their workers? We start to sort it out. Plus, hospital appointments are disrupted by a ransomware attack on Ireland's health service. And, in the U.K., much like in the U.S., worries about higher inflation are creeping up along with increases in consumer demand and wages.
Irish health service has been hit by a ransomware attack
The BBC's Danny Aeberhard reports.
