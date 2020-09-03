Sep 3, 2020
How some people might get a coronavirus vaccine this fall
New CDC guidance asks states to be prepared for initial doses of a coronavirus vaccine within a couple of months. Plus, a run on aluminum hits the beverage industry. And, parents balance their kids heading back to school with work.
Segments From this episode
CDC asks states to be ready for initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution by November
That timing is raising eyebrows among some health experts.
For beverage makers, a pandemic can dilemma
Large beverage makers and small brewing companies are vying for aluminum cans.
Parents grapple with back to school while working from home
They're managing their kids' remote learning while also trying to earn a living.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director