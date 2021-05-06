Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

A federal judge has struck down the eviction ban. What will happen to renters?
May 6, 2021

A federal judge has struck down the eviction ban. What will happen to renters?

A federal judge has struck down the nationwide hold on evictions during pandemic, saying the CDC didn't have the authority to order it. The Justice Department said it would appeal the ruling. Plus, the U.S. government in recent years has kept a closer eye on foreign companies buying U.S. firms, as well as the export of certain technologies. Transactions involving China are a key part of this.

Segments From this episode

Federal judge strikes down CDC eviction moratorium

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
U.S. ramps up scrutiny of Chinese companies buying American tech firms

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 6, 2021
The increased scrutiny has led to an intended chilling effect, with Chinese foreign direct investment slowing since 2016.
Buying a company is a way for foreign firms to access technology, but if the technology is sensitive, that can pose a national security threat in the view of the U.S. government.
Li xin/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Can You Feel It Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
