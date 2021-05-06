May 6, 2021
A federal judge has struck down the eviction ban. What will happen to renters?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A federal judge has struck down the nationwide hold on evictions during pandemic, saying the CDC didn't have the authority to order it. The Justice Department said it would appeal the ruling. Plus, the U.S. government in recent years has kept a closer eye on foreign companies buying U.S. firms, as well as the export of certain technologies. Transactions involving China are a key part of this.
Segments From this episode
Federal judge strikes down CDC eviction moratorium
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
U.S. ramps up scrutiny of Chinese companies buying American tech firms
The increased scrutiny has led to an intended chilling effect, with Chinese foreign direct investment slowing since 2016.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Your favorites,
now $5/month!
Donate now to get almost any thank-you gift.