May 20, 2020
Is it good or bad interest rates are staying this low?
The CBO forecasts the U.S. economy will shrink at a 38% annualized rate this quarter. Small upticks in ticket sales for summer travel. Which colleges will reopen this fall? An appeal for France's city dwellers to help out on farms.
Stories From this episode
Which colleges say they'll reopen in the fall? And which ones are keeping classes online?
Location is a big factor. And closing down this semester cost universities billions.
SUBSCRIBE
French farmers look to urban workers to help in the orchards during COVID-19
People who were confined at home in cities are signing up to help pick fruit for minimum wage.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
