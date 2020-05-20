COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Your support makes a difference – now more than ever. GIVE NOW
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Is it good or bad interest rates are staying this low?
May 20, 2020

Is it good or bad interest rates are staying this low?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The CBO forecasts the U.S. economy will shrink at a 38% annualized rate this quarter. Small upticks in ticket sales for summer travel. Which colleges will reopen this fall? An appeal for France's city dwellers to help out on farms.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Which colleges say they'll reopen in the fall? And which ones are keeping classes online?

by David Brancaccio , Jasmine Garsd and Alex Schroeder
May 20, 2020
Location is a big factor. And closing down this semester cost universities billions.
Notre Dame University said it will be resuming in-person classes this fall.
Nova Safo/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

French farmers look to urban workers to help in the orchards during COVID-19

by John Laurenson
May 20, 2020
People who were confined at home in cities are signing up to help pick fruit for minimum wage.
Farmers at a vineyard in southern France.
Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Metis Guts

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Marketplace matters, especially now.


Every Investor makes our journalism stronger.

Support marketplace