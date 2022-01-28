Cautious optimism as France grows at fastest pace in 50 years
From the BBC World Service: Economists see potential light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, as growth figures for the end of 2021 for much of Europe looked positive. But there were warnings that supply chain issues and tensions in Ukraine would remain concerns this year. Also today, the row over illegal strawberry farms draining water from one of Spain's best loved national parks.
