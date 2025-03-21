Tricks of the TradeTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Career coaching from rodeo clowns
Mar 21, 2025

Career coaching from rodeo clowns

HLRS Association
Rodeo clowns may dress and act funny, but they take their jobs seriously.

Segments From this episode

Trade War 2.0

Copper prices are typically a leading economic indicator. But maybe not this time.

by Henry Epp
Mar 21, 2025
Copper prices have surged to their highest level in nearly 10 months. What does this tell us about the overall economy?
Tariff threats are driving up copper prices right now.
Ezquiel Becerra/AFP via Getty Images
Tricks of the Trade

Career coaching from rodeo clowns

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Mar 21, 2025
The official title is "barrelman." And it's a job that's equal parts entertainment and safety.
Leon Coffee was Rodeo Houston's barrelman for 31 years. He's still entertaining crowds in Houston, but now he's doing it from the stadium seats instead of down on the dirt.
Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
