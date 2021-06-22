Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Cardboard makers see surge in demand, but …
Jun 22, 2021

Cardboard makers see surge in demand, but …

From the BBC World Service: You might be surprised to see their profits. Companies making packing materials for Amazon and other retailers have seen a sharp fall in orders from corporate clients, with more people working from home. Plus, India accuses Twitter of defying new social media content rules. And, the U.K. starts talks to join the CPTPP, a trading group of countries around the Pacific Ocean. The economic benefits could be limited.

