Car prices are falling, but there’s a catch for buyers
Apr 24, 2023

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Prices for new and used cars are finally falling, but prospective buyers may have another hurdle to overcome: rising rates on loans. We look at what that could mean for people who are looking to make their next big auto purchase. Plus, this year looks to be a hot one with the prospect of an "El Niño" weather event, which could affect the economy. And, how some people are using cryptocurrency to track criminals through the blockchain. 

Music from the episode

Sweden OSRSBeatz

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

