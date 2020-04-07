As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 7, 2020
Shelter-in-place discounts for car insurance customers
Allstate says it’s proactively giving a 15% shelter-in-place discount to its car insurance customers. The call for the immediate cancellation of the debt of poor countries. The effect of the pandemic on black-owned businesses.
Stories From this episode
Some auto insurers offer discounts as COVID-19 curtails driving
The calculation is that fewer cars on the road result in fewer accidents, and savings on insurance payouts.
Black-owned businesses face increased safety and economic risk from COVID-19
Health care businesses face medical risks, while retail and food service companies are seeing plunging sales.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
