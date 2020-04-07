COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Shelter-in-place discounts for car insurance customers
Apr 7, 2020

Allstate says it’s proactively giving a 15% shelter-in-place discount to its car insurance customers. The call for the immediate cancellation of the debt of poor countries. The effect of the pandemic on black-owned businesses.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Some auto insurers offer discounts as COVID-19 curtails driving

by Jack Stewart
Apr 7, 2020
The calculation is that fewer cars on the road result in fewer accidents, and savings on insurance payouts.
Driving is down 35% to 50% across the country, meaning fewer crashes, Allstate CEO Tom Wilson says.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
COVID-19

Black-owned businesses face increased safety and economic risk from COVID-19

by Kimberly Adams
Apr 7, 2020
Health care businesses face medical risks, while retail and food service companies are seeing plunging sales.
Black people are almost 13% of the U.S. population, but only about 4% of business owners.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Music from the episode

All We Got Dem Atlas

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
