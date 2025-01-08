Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Cape Town port hopes tech can solve service woes
Jan 8, 2025

Cape Town port hopes tech can solve service woes

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty IMages
From the BBC World Service: In Cape Town, some experts think more automated technology is vital to improving efficiency.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:44 AM PST
8:32
3:04 AM PST
5:39
4:42 PM PST
26:05
Jan 7, 2025
31:25
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
If we see a new warning label on alcohol, are we less likely to buy it?
If we see a new warning label on alcohol, are we less likely to buy it?
Climate-related cocoa shortages put strain on the global chocolate industry
Climate-related cocoa shortages put strain on the global chocolate industry
Mortgage rates creeping back up toward 7%
Mortgage rates creeping back up toward 7%
Is Walmart's Birkin knockoff legal? 
Is Walmart's Birkin knockoff legal? 