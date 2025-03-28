Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Canadian firms reconsider U.S. relationships
Mar 28, 2025

Canadian firms reconsider U.S. relationships

Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: As Canada’s prime minister says the U.S. is no longer a reliable partner, Canadian businesses that work with American companies are facing a tough decision: continue their trading relationships or try to bring more operations and supply chains home.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

