Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Canada wants one part of Biden’s Build Back Better plan unplugged
Nov 19, 2021

Canada wants one part of Biden’s Build Back Better plan unplugged

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: Christopher Low joins us for today's discussion about the markets. In New York City, the scars from the flooding of basement apartments illustrate the collision of housing and climate crises.

Segments From this episode

The affordable housing crisis meets the climate crisis in New York

by Samantha Fields
Nov 19, 2021
After more than a dozen people died in illegal basement apartments in New York in in September, from flash flooding, there's been renewed attention on how to make those apartments safer in the face of climate change.
A flooded basement level apartment stands in a Queens neighborhood that saw massive flooding and numerous deaths following a night of heavy wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 3, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:21 AM PST
8:45
2:19 AM PST
8:58
7:39 AM PST
1:50
Nov 18, 2021
16:41
Nov 18, 2021
28:50
Nov 18, 2021
38:40
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
The affordable housing crisis meets the climate crisis in New York
The affordable housing crisis meets the climate crisis in New York
What might an FTC crackdown on some subscription practices mean for news outlets?
What might an FTC crackdown on some subscription practices mean for news outlets?
The economy is adding more jobs than reports first reflect
The economy is adding more jobs than reports first reflect
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic: "Everything is just taking longer than I would have expected going in."
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic: "Everything is just taking longer than I would have expected going in."