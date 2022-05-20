Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Canada to ban Chinese tech firms from its 5G rollout
May 20, 2022

Canada to ban Chinese tech firms from its 5G rollout

From the BBC World Service: Canada says it will ban two of China's biggest telecoms equipment makers, Huawei and ZTE, from working on its 5G phone networks. Also, the BBC visits the Ukrainian port city of Odessa to hear how grain exports are being blocked by Russia, and the Bank of England's efforts to improve financial literacy, one Beanie Baby at a time. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

