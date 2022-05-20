Canada to ban Chinese tech firms from its 5G rollout
From the BBC World Service: Canada says it will ban two of China's biggest telecoms equipment makers, Huawei and ZTE, from working on its 5G phone networks. Also, the BBC visits the Ukrainian port city of Odessa to hear how grain exports are being blocked by Russia, and the Bank of England's efforts to improve financial literacy, one Beanie Baby at a time.
