Canada sues Google
Nov 29, 2024

Canada sues Google

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Canada's competition watchdog files a lawsuit against Google, accusing it of unfairly dominating the online advertising market. Plus, Australia passes a social media ban for kids under 16.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

