Canada is back open to vaccinated U.S. tourists. Will the U.S. respond in kind?
Oil prices hit a three-week low yesterday, but now they've climbed up. Also, back to Canada, where we look into how the pandemic has impacted the conditions of migrant farmworkers there.
Pandemic highlights poor conditions for some of Canada's farmworkers
The country is starting to beef up inspections and is looking at a process to set standards for housing farmworkers who are in the country on temporary visas.
