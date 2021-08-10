Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace has a new podcast for kids, "Million Bazillion!" EPISODE OUT NOW
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Canada is back open to vaccinated U.S. tourists. Will the U.S. respond in kind?
Aug 10, 2021

Canada is back open to vaccinated U.S. tourists. Will the U.S. respond in kind?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Oil prices hit a three-week low yesterday, but now they've climbed up. Also, back to Canada, where we look into how the pandemic has impacted the conditions of migrant farmworkers there.

Segments From this episode

Pandemic highlights poor conditions for some of Canada's farmworkers

by Emma Jacobs
Aug 10, 2021
The country is starting to beef up inspections and is looking at a process to set standards for housing farmworkers who are in the country on temporary visas.
The pandemic has highlighted the poor living and working conditions some temporary farmworkers in Canada experience.
Spencer Plat via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Facing staff shortages, schools offer thousands in bonuses and retention incentives
Facing staff shortages, schools offer thousands in bonuses and retention incentives
The climate crisis is here. Are insurance companies keeping up?
A Warmer World
The climate crisis is here. Are insurance companies keeping up?
Native-led nonprofit shows how pandemic is changing philanthropy
Native-led nonprofit shows how pandemic is changing philanthropy
Who's in, who's out: What the labor participation rate tells us about the job market
Who's in, who's out: What the labor participation rate tells us about the job market