DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Can US sanctions cut Iranian oil exports to zero?

May 01, 2019

From the BBC World Service... Paris is bracing itself for a day of protests amid fears that the traditional May Day rally could turn violent. Venezuela's president Nicolás Maduro has claimed victory over an attempted coup. Plus, the waivers that allowed some countries to continue importing Iranian oil without penalty are coming to an end. The Trump administration wants to reduce the Islamic Republic’s oil exports to zero. But is this realistic? Today's show is sponsored by BitSight Technologies, Capital One and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.