Can US sanctions cut Iranian oil exports to zero?

May 01, 2019

From the BBC World Service... Paris is bracing itself for a day of protests amid fears that the traditional May Day rally could turn violent. Venezuela's president Nicolás Maduro has claimed victory over an attempted coup. Plus, the waivers that allowed some countries to continue importing Iranian oil without penalty are coming to an end. The Trump administration wants to reduce the Islamic Republic’s oil exports to zero. But is this realistic? Today's show is sponsored by BitSight Technologies, Capital One and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.