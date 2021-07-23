Can the Olympics give sports like skateboarding, surfing a star turn?
We also discuss a bill in the Senate that targets vaccine misinformation on social media. Then, we look into Britain's "pingdemic."
New Olympic sports could get a big boost from their debut at this summer's games
Karate, skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing are joining the Olympic elite.
