Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace has a new podcast for kids, "Million Bazillion!" EPISODE OUT NOW
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Can the Olympics give sports like skateboarding, surfing a star turn?
Jul 23, 2021

Can the Olympics give sports like skateboarding, surfing a star turn?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We also discuss a bill in the Senate that targets vaccine misinformation on social media. Then, we look into Britain's "pingdemic."

Segments From this episode

New Olympic sports could get a big boost from their debut at this summer's games

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 23, 2021
Karate, skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing are joining the Olympic elite.
Puerto Rico's Manny Santiago practices at Ariake Urban Sports Park ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, on July 22, 2021.
JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
COVID-19
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
COVID-19
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month