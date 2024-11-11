Trump's Second TermMy EconomyTricks of the TradeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today. Give Now!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Can Singles’ Day lift China’s economy?
Nov 11, 2024

Can Singles’ Day lift China’s economy?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jade Gao/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: China's annual shopping bonanza, which celebrates people not in romantic relationships, offers shoppers steep discounts.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:06 AM PST
8:50
2:57 AM PST
13:12
Nov 8, 2024
28:05
Nov 8, 2024
27:35
Nov 5, 2024
25:09
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Oct 23, 2024
18:24
Trump inherits a sturdy economy
Election 2024
Trump inherits a sturdy economy
Trump says he'll claw back unspent money from the IRA. That may not be easy.
A Warmer World
Trump says he'll claw back unspent money from the IRA. That may not be easy.
Why stocks jumped after Trump's election
Election 2024
Why stocks jumped after Trump's election
How Trump's plan to deport more immigrants could affect the economy
Election 2024
How Trump's plan to deport more immigrants could affect the economy