Can new features help teleconferencing platforms like Zoom keep up?
Aug 31, 2021

Can new features help teleconferencing platforms like Zoom keep up?

Also, we get a look at consumer confidence, which is not looking high at the moment. The BBC checks in to share news on the economic struggles of Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

Segments From this episode

Zoom adds donation option to its list of features

by Caroline Champlin
Aug 31, 2021
As remote work continues, Zoom and other teleconferencing platforms are offering new features to stay competitive.
People pass by the Nasdaq building as the screen shows the logo of the video-conferencing software company Zoom after the opening bell ceremony on April 18, 2019 in New York City.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
For consumers, gloomy times may translate to less spending

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 31, 2021
But as long as people are holding onto their jobs, they'll still have money to buy.
The Consumer Confidence Index helps provide a picture of how people feel about the economy.
Kevin Hagen/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

