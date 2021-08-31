Can new features help teleconferencing platforms like Zoom keep up?
Also, we get a look at consumer confidence, which is not looking high at the moment. The BBC checks in to share news on the economic struggles of Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.
Segments From this episode
Zoom adds donation option to its list of features
As remote work continues, Zoom and other teleconferencing platforms are offering new features to stay competitive.
For consumers, gloomy times may translate to less spending
But as long as people are holding onto their jobs, they'll still have money to buy.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director