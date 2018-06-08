Can the G7 show cohesiveness despite disagreement?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Just a week after imposing new tariffs, President Donald Trump is expected to get a frosty reception from his fellow G7 leaders in Quebec today when they gather for an annual meeting. So, what will the president’s allies want from him – and what are the implications if they don’t get it? Then, Argentina has double-digit inflation and a ballooning deficit. Now, it’s secured the biggest loan in the International Monetary Fund's history – but at what cost? Afterwards, investors are being tempted back to Zimbabwe as the new government promises a more business-friendly approach. We take you to a lithium mine that has big plans in the country. (06/08/2018)