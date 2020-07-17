Jul 17, 2020
Can European leaders finally agree on a COVID-19 economic rescue package?
For months, the 27 European Union countries have struggled to agree on whether pandemic relief to countries should be through grants or loans that have to be repaid. India resumes some flights to the US and France.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director