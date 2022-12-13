How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableThe Transistor at 75I've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Can Europe keep the lights on?
Dec 13, 2022

Can Europe keep the lights on?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Smoke comes out of chimneys in central Prague during sunrise as temperatures drop across Europe. Photo by Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: As cold weather puts European power networks under pressure, we look at the options available to keep the lights on. Plus, a further relaxation of COVID rules in Hong Kong. And, the first member of K-pop sensation BTS enrolls for mandatory military service.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:47 AM PST
8:19
2:28 AM PST
7:12
2:57 AM PST
1:50
4:15 PM PST
28:01
Dec 9, 2022
25:25
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Dec 7, 2022
35:02
Inflation's "last mile" is the trickiest
Inflation's "last mile" is the trickiest
How Congress' latest bid to help Americans save for retirement falls short
How Congress' latest bid to help Americans save for retirement falls short
Real-world RoboCop: The ethics of using robots to apply lethal force
Marketplace Tech
Real-world RoboCop: The ethics of using robots to apply lethal force
For many Chinese workers, the country's zero-COVID policy has tested family bonds
COVID-19
For many Chinese workers, the country's zero-COVID policy has tested family bonds