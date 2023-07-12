This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Can AI do your taxes? Not quite yet.
Jul 12, 2023

Can AI do your taxes? Not quite yet.

KPMG just announced they're partnering with Microsoft to create AI tools to use for their audit, tax and advisory services. The hope? AI could make accounting more efficient. Plus, an update on the PGA Tour's senate hearing.

