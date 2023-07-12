Can AI do your taxes? Not quite yet.
KPMG just announced they're partnering with Microsoft to create AI tools to use for their audit, tax and advisory services. The hope? AI could make accounting more efficient. Plus, an update on the PGA Tour's senate hearing.
Segments From this episode
Can AI help accountants balance the books?
KPMG hopes a new investment in AI will help boost worker efficiency.
