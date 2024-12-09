Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Can a “good but not booming” economy justify booming stock growth?
Dec 9, 2024

Can a "good but not booming" economy justify booming stock growth?

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
The S&P 500 has gone gangbusters this past year. But can the momentum be sustained?

Segments From this episode

A year-end look at the stock market

by Sabri Ben-Achour

This past Friday, after a positive jobs report, the S&P 500 hit another record high. It’s up 28% so far this year, and if that holds, it’ll be two back to back years of more than 20% growth. Let’s discuss with Julia Coronado, president of MacroPolicy Perspectives and a professor at the University of Texas-Austin.

Bad news for your morning: The price of coffee is higher than it's been in almost half a century

by Caleigh Wells
Dec 9, 2024
Blame climate change.
Drought in Brazil and heavy rains in Vietnam have devastated coffee crop yields.
Aphotografia/Getty Images
A look at the holiday supply chain

by Elizabeth Hotson

We are smack in the middle of the holiday shopping season. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers will spend a record $902 per person in the U.S. on average. It’s a similar story over in the U.K. And whether here or there, businesses have to keep up with all that demand.

