Can a “good but not booming” economy justify booming stock growth?
The S&P 500 has gone gangbusters this past year. But can the momentum be sustained?
A year-end look at the stock market
This past Friday, after a positive jobs report, the S&P 500 hit another record high. It’s up 28% so far this year, and if that holds, it’ll be two back to back years of more than 20% growth. Let’s discuss with Julia Coronado, president of MacroPolicy Perspectives and a professor at the University of Texas-Austin.
A look at the holiday supply chain
We are smack in the middle of the holiday shopping season. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers will spend a record $902 per person in the U.S. on average. It’s a similar story over in the U.K. And whether here or there, businesses have to keep up with all that demand.
