Disbanding a police force
Jun 17, 2020

In 2013, the city of Camden, New Jersey, disbanded and replaced its police force. What lessons can we learn? Plus, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is talking “pandemic economy” to Congress again today. He said there are some signs of stabilization.

Stories From this episode

Race and Economy

Lessons from Camden, the city that disbanded (and rebuilt) a police force

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon , Meredith Garretson and Alex Schroeder
Jun 17, 2020
Camden disbanded its city force and the county took over policing, with an emphasis on building community relations.
The Camden County Police Department was officially created in May 2013, after the unionized Camden Police department was disbanded. Pictured: CCPD patrol officers speaking with Camden resident Wilfredo Ortiz in August 2013.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
COVID-19

Powell to give Congress another economic assessment

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 17, 2020
By some measures, the economy is headed up. But that's coming from a deep trough, and the Fed chair is warning that there are risks ahead.
Consumer spending, manufacturing and business investment are still far below pre-pandemic levels.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
