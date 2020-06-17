Jun 17, 2020
Disbanding a police force
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
In 2013, the city of Camden, New Jersey, disbanded and replaced its police force. What lessons can we learn? Plus, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is talking “pandemic economy” to Congress again today. He said there are some signs of stabilization.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
Lessons from Camden, the city that disbanded (and rebuilt) a police force
Camden disbanded its city force and the county took over policing, with an emphasis on building community relations.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
SUBSCRIBE
Powell to give Congress another economic assessment
By some measures, the economy is headed up. But that's coming from a deep trough, and the Fed chair is warning that there are risks ahead.
Share Now on:
SHARE
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director