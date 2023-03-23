Calls for more banking regulation come from Congress

In the wake of turmoil in the banking system, some in Congress argue the solution is more regulation. Republican Sen. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren have unveiled legislation that would add a new watchdog to oversee the Federal Reserve itself. That's just one part of the conversation happening in Washington about tightening regulation. Plus, will banking system jitters do the Federal Reserve's job for it? Also, keeping an eye on the housing market, which is starting to show some traces of stabilization after new home sales rose unexpectedly in February. And, how China hopes to boost its population and, by extension, its economy.