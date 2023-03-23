Calls for more banking regulation come from Congress
In the wake of turmoil in the banking system, some in Congress argue the solution is more regulation. Republican Sen. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren have unveiled legislation that would add a new watchdog to oversee the Federal Reserve itself. That's just one part of the conversation happening in Washington about tightening regulation. Plus, will banking system jitters do the Federal Reserve's job for it? Also, keeping an eye on the housing market, which is starting to show some traces of stabilization after new home sales rose unexpectedly in February. And, how China hopes to boost its population and, by extension, its economy.
Segments From this episode
What's next for financial regulators after the banking jitters?
The recent bank rescues should serve as a wake-up call for regulators to do more, says senior economics contributor Chris Farrell.
With banks in panic mode, the economy could cool without the Fed doing as much
KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk explains why the banking mess makes the Fed's job — fighting inflation without freezing the economy — more difficult.
China tries cash incentives, paid leave and even more to boost population
Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak has more.
Down payments on homes are down 7.5% from last year
The shrinking payments reflect a cooling housing market and higher interest rates.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC