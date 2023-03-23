Banks in TurmoilTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Calls for more banking regulation come from Congress
Mar 23, 2023

Calls for more banking regulation come from Congress

The Fed's freshly created Bank Term Funding Program could reduce the incentives for banks to follow good practices, says analyst Joseph Wang.
In the wake of turmoil in the banking system, some in Congress argue the solution is more regulation. Republican Sen. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren have unveiled legislation that would add a new watchdog to oversee the Federal Reserve itself. That's just one part of the conversation happening in Washington about tightening regulation. Plus, will banking system jitters do the Federal Reserve's job for it? Also, keeping an eye on the housing market, which is starting to show some traces of stabilization after new home sales rose unexpectedly in February. And, how China hopes to boost its population and, by extension, its economy.

Banks in Turmoil

What's next for financial regulators after the banking jitters?

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Alex Schroeder
Mar 23, 2023
The recent bank rescues should serve as a wake-up call for regulators to do more, says senior economics contributor Chris Farrell.
With banks in panic mode, the economy could cool without the Fed doing as much

KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk explains why the banking mess makes the Fed's job — fighting inflation without freezing the economy — more difficult.
China tries cash incentives, paid leave and even more to boost population

Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak has more.
Down payments on homes are down 7.5% from last year

by Savannah Maher
Mar 23, 2023
The shrinking payments reflect a cooling housing market and higher interest rates.
Higher interest rates have translated to more negotiating power for buyers.
