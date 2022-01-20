Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Calls for compensation after Tonga’s volcanic eruption sparks oil spill in Peru
Jan 20, 2022

Calls for compensation after Tonga’s volcanic eruption sparks oil spill in Peru

From the BBC World Service: Authorities in Peru say a tanker spill has caused an "ecological disaster" with hundreds of dead animals. Government officials have urged Repsol, the Spanish refinery operator, to do more to help cleanup efforts. Plus, a cyberattack on the International Red Cross exposes half a million vulnerable people. And, there are concerns the game-like nature of some stock trading apps encourages too much risk taking.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

