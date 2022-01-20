Calls for compensation after Tonga’s volcanic eruption sparks oil spill in Peru
From the BBC World Service: Authorities in Peru say a tanker spill has caused an "ecological disaster" with hundreds of dead animals. Government officials have urged Repsol, the Spanish refinery operator, to do more to help cleanup efforts. Plus, a cyberattack on the International Red Cross exposes half a million vulnerable people. And, there are concerns the game-like nature of some stock trading apps encourages too much risk taking.
