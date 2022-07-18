Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Calls for action and investment as wildfires rage in Western Europe
Jul 18, 2022

Calls for action and investment as wildfires rage in Western Europe

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Amidst the second heatwave in a month, tens of thousands of people have been evacuated in Spain, France and Portugal. The U.K. is set to become home to the world's largest automated drone superhighway. Protesters have been on the streets of Budapest for nearly a week demonstrating against proposed changes to Hungary's tax system.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:19 AM PDT
7:13
2:30 AM PDT
9:33
7:35 AM PDT
1:50
Jul 15, 2022
22:10
Jul 15, 2022
28:15
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Jul 12, 2022
24:22
Union petitions were up 56% in last 9 months, federal labor agency says
Workplace Culture
Union petitions were up 56% in last 9 months, federal labor agency says
Spending is up, but consumer confidence isn't
Spending is up, but consumer confidence isn't
Where did the stock market’s $7 trillion loss in value go? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Where did the stock market’s $7 trillion loss in value go? 
As the 988 mental health crisis line goes live, advocates worry it may not be ready
As the 988 mental health crisis line goes live, advocates worry it may not be ready