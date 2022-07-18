Calls for action and investment as wildfires rage in Western Europe
From the BBC World Service: Amidst the second heatwave in a month, tens of thousands of people have been evacuated in Spain, France and Portugal. The U.K. is set to become home to the world's largest automated drone superhighway. Protesters have been on the streets of Budapest for nearly a week demonstrating against proposed changes to Hungary's tax system.
