Los Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
📆 Investor Exclusive Event: What's the deal with the national debt? Details
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
California’s wildfires will worsen LA’s affordable housing crisis
Jan 10, 2025

California’s wildfires will worsen LA’s affordable housing crisis

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Apu Gomes/Getty Images
Thousands of structures have burned in a region where the affordable housing crisis is already acute. What does this mean for the area's existing unhoused population?

Segments From this episode

Los Angeles Wildfires

As thousands flee LA fires, disaster poses unique challenges for the unhoused

by Kimberly Adams
Jan 10, 2025
There are roughly 75,000 people in Los Angeles experiencing homelessness, and those in the path of the fires face additional risks.
Evacuation shelters are filling with newly displaced people. Those shelters were already strained trying to provide for the area's unhoused populations.
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Humor is a serious business

by Erika Soderstrom

On this jobs day — as financial reporters like to call it — let’s check in with odd jobs. Today, we’ll hear about what’s it like to work as a professional improviser.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:13 AM PST
7:40
3:05 AM PST
12:32
Jan 9, 2025
26:36
Jan 7, 2025
31:25
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
As thousands flee LA fires, disaster poses unique challenges for the unhoused
Los Angeles Wildfires
As thousands flee LA fires, disaster poses unique challenges for the unhoused
Is economic uncertainty a feeling ... or a fact?
Is economic uncertainty a feeling ... or a fact?
As wildfires burn in Los Angeles, insurers brace for a potential financial disaster
Los Angeles Wildfires
As wildfires burn in Los Angeles, insurers brace for a potential financial disaster
2024 was a record year for bankruptcies. Why?
2024 was a record year for bankruptcies. Why?