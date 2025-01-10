California’s wildfires will worsen LA’s affordable housing crisis
Thousands of structures have burned in a region where the affordable housing crisis is already acute. What does this mean for the area's existing unhoused population?
As thousands flee LA fires, disaster poses unique challenges for the unhoused
There are roughly 75,000 people in Los Angeles experiencing homelessness, and those in the path of the fires face additional risks.
Humor is a serious business
On this jobs day — as financial reporters like to call it — let’s check in with odd jobs. Today, we’ll hear about what’s it like to work as a professional improviser.
