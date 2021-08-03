Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

California’s child care providers are getting a raise
Aug 3, 2021

We also discuss the markets with Lindsey Piegza of Stifel Financial. The self-storage industry is running out of space amid a wave of increased demand.

Self-storage space is down and rents are way up

by Caroline Champlin
Aug 3, 2021
If the recently expired federal eviction moratorium leads to people moving out, they may need to pay more and travel further to find storage space.
Self-storage has experienced a boom in demand.
Getty Images
California labor contract promises raises for child care providers

by Mariana Dale
Aug 3, 2021
The new contract means that more than 40,000 workers will see a bump in pay.
Sylvia Hernandez opened Blossom to Success Child Care in her Los Angeles home in 2007.
Mariana Dale
