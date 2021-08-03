California’s child care providers are getting a raise
We also discuss the markets with Lindsey Piegza of Stifel Financial. The self-storage industry is running out of space amid a wave of increased demand.
Segments From this episode
Self-storage space is down and rents are way up
If the recently expired federal eviction moratorium leads to people moving out, they may need to pay more and travel further to find storage space.
California labor contract promises raises for child care providers
The new contract means that more than 40,000 workers will see a bump in pay.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director