Organized crime is draining unemployment
Jan 26, 2021

Organized crime is draining unemployment

California officials say organized criminal rings and identity thieves stole billions of dollars in jobless benefits during 2020. Plus, the share of the U.S. workforce represented by unions increased last year. And, why paying for college can be too often be driven by emotion rather than data.

Segments From this episode

Criminal rings take billions in California jobless funds through fraudulent claims in 2020

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
The share of the workforce represented by unions increased last year

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 26, 2021
Union workers lost fewer jobs than their non-union counterparts because of negotiated furloughs and other protections.
Flight attendants, airline pilots and other aviation workers hold a protest organized by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union urging Congress to pass a COVID-19 relief package and extend the Paycheck Support Program to save aviation jobs during a rally outside the Capitol in Washington on Sept. 9, 2020.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
How to pay less for college: Merit aid

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson , Rose Conlon , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Jan 26, 2021
If you don’t qualify for need-based financial aid, merit scholarships might be the answer.
Parents may want to impress outsiders by getting their child into a prestigious college. “But what other people don't understand,” says New York Times columnist Ron Lieber, “is whatever financial constraints you may be operating under."
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
