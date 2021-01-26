Jan 26, 2021
Organized crime is draining unemployment
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
California officials say organized criminal rings and identity thieves stole billions of dollars in jobless benefits during 2020. Plus, the share of the U.S. workforce represented by unions increased last year. And, why paying for college can be too often be driven by emotion rather than data.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Criminal rings take billions in California jobless funds through fraudulent claims in 2020
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
The share of the workforce represented by unions increased last year
Union workers lost fewer jobs than their non-union counterparts because of negotiated furloughs and other protections.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
How to pay less for college: Merit aid
If you don’t qualify for need-based financial aid, merit scholarships might be the answer.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director