California tries to woo back movie studios
California approved tax credits for filmmaking companies in an attempt to win back business from rival states like New York and Georgia.
Can Hollywood get its groove back with studios?
California governor Gavin Newsom approved tax credits for filmmaking companies in an attempt to win back business from rival states like New York and Georgia. Marketplace’s Nova Safo looks at what this could mean amid recent industry trends shifting filming away from Hollywood into cheaper markets.
Workplace incivility increased after Trump-Biden debate, survey shows
With polarization and friction rife, DEI expert Sara Taylor says we should look at ourselves rather than blame others.
