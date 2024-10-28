Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

California tries to woo back movie studios
Oct 28, 2024

California approved tax credits for filmmaking companies in an attempt to win back business from rival states like New York and Georgia.

Segments From this episode

Can Hollywood get its groove back with studios?

by Nova Safo

California governor Gavin Newsom approved tax credits for filmmaking companies in an attempt to win back business from rival states like New York and Georgia. Marketplace’s Nova Safo looks at what this could mean amid recent industry trends shifting filming away from Hollywood into cheaper markets.

Election 2024

Workplace incivility increased after Trump-Biden debate, survey shows

by David Brancaccio , Ariana Rosas and Nic Perez
Oct 28, 2024
With polarization and friction rife, DEI expert Sara Taylor says we should look at ourselves rather than blame others.
According to a survey, 58% of Americans believe society is uncivil, said DEI expert Sara Taylor.
Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

