Mar 20, 2020
California shelters in place
Stocks mixed to start the day. California gets an order to "stay at home." Financial institutions in New York have been ordered to waive, for now, some mortgage payments. How will COVID-19 affect the spring homebuying season?
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
All California residents ordered to "stay at home"
Some businesses can stay open, and Californians can still leave to get things like food and health care.
COVID-19
What does social distancing mean for homebuying?
Packed open houses mean lots of people touching doorknobs and flipping light switches.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
