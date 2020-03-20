Featured Now COVID-19Make Me SmartEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Local Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
California shelters in place
Mar 20, 2020

California shelters in place

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Stocks mixed to start the day. California gets an order to "stay at home." Financial institutions in New York have been ordered to waive, for now, some mortgage payments. How will COVID-19 affect the spring homebuying season?

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

All California residents ordered to "stay at home"

by David Brancaccio and Kimberly Adams Mar 20, 2020
Some businesses can stay open, and Californians can still leave to get things like food and health care.
There are federal government guidelines detailing 16 industries that are considered essential sectors during this time.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
COVID-19

What does social distancing mean for homebuying?

by Amy Scott Mar 20, 2020
Packed open houses mean lots of people touching doorknobs and flipping light switches.
People touch a lot of surfaces during open houses.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

So Here We Are Nightmares On Wax

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
What happened today?

Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.

Subscribe

We’re here for you.

As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.

SUBSCRIBE