Jan 4, 2021
Making mental health care more available and affordable
Since the fall, California has had a law aimed at certifying more people to provide mental health services. Plus, on the first day of trading for 2021, a look at the stock market trends of the last year. And, nearly half a billion dollars in fundraising for the Georgia Senate races.
Segments From this episode
Stock prices set multiple records in 2020. The market looks poised to continue going up.
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Will millions spent on ads sway voters in Georgia runoffs?
Political ads have been relentless on Georgia airwaves leading up to the Jan. 5 Senate elections.
California paves the way for certification of mental health peer support providers
Proponents of the new law point to research that peer support programs can reduce hospitalizations for people with mental health care needs.
