Making mental health care more available and affordable
Jan 4, 2021

Making mental health care more available and affordable

Since the fall, California has had a law aimed at certifying more people to provide mental health services. Plus, on the first day of trading for 2021, a look at the stock market trends of the last year. And, nearly half a billion dollars in fundraising for the Georgia Senate races.

Segments From this episode

Stock prices set multiple records in 2020. The market looks poised to continue going up.

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Elections 2020

Will millions spent on ads sway voters in Georgia runoffs?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jan 4, 2021
Political ads have been relentless on Georgia airwaves leading up to the Jan. 5 Senate elections.
Family and supporters hold runoff signs as Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks during an Election Night event on Nov. 3 in Atlanta.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
California paves the way for certification of mental health peer support providers

by Robert Garrova
Jan 4, 2021
Proponents of the new law point to research that peer support programs can reduce hospitalizations for people with mental health care needs.
“It’s hard to navigate everything. So having somebody who’s been through [it] ... they’re kind of like your GPS,” Keris Jän Myrick, above, says of peer support.
Robert Garrova/LAist
Music from the episode

Degrees of Light Taylor McFerrin

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
