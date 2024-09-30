California governor vetoes AI safety bill
The bill would have established a state-wide entity to oversee AI breakthroughs.
California's governor stops a bid to keep AI from going too far
A landmark artificial intelligence safety bill in California was either necessary or misdirected — depending on whom you asked. The state’s governor, Gavin Newsom, vetoed it yesterday, siding with tech giants worried about innovation.
AI is teaching humans to human at work
As the role of soft skills shifts amid evolving technology, that tech — especially generative AI — can be a tool to both train and assess soft skills.
Anxieties over an "unexpectedly large" rate cut
Economists’ biggest worry for the economy right now is not the contentious lead-up to the 2024 election but rather that the Federal Reserve is messing up its fight against inflation. This information is from a survey of members by the National Association for Business Economics. Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives joins us to discuss.
