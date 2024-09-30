Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
California governor vetoes AI safety bill
Sep 30, 2024

California governor vetoes AI safety bill

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The bill would have established a state-wide entity to oversee AI breakthroughs.

Segments From this episode

California's governor stops a bid to keep AI from going too far

by Nova Safo

A landmark artificial intelligence safety bill in California was either necessary or misdirected — depending on whom you asked. The state’s governor, Gavin Newsom, vetoed it yesterday, siding with tech giants worried about innovation.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

AI is teaching humans to human at work

by Elizabeth Trovall
Sep 30, 2024
As the role of soft skills shifts amid evolving technology, that tech — especially generative AI — can be a tool to both train and assess soft skills.
“[Chatbots] have infinite patience, and they have also been hammered with training to be polite and agreeable,” said sociologist Jason Jeffrey Jones.
Laurence Dutton/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Anxieties over an "unexpectedly large" rate cut

by David Brancaccio

Economists’ biggest worry for the economy right now is not the contentious lead-up to the 2024 election but rather that the Federal Reserve is messing up its fight against inflation. This information is from a survey of members by the National Association for Business Economics. Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives joins us to discuss.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:11 AM PDT
8:20
3:13 AM PDT
11:06
Sep 27, 2024
26:03
Sep 27, 2024
27:26
Sep 27, 2024
10:39
Sep 26, 2024
47:47
Sep 25, 2024
33:39
Windfalls and vet bills
This Is Uncomfortable
Windfalls and vet bills
When companies tell employees who to vote for
Office Politics
When companies tell employees who to vote for
How online scammers hijack your brain
Financially Inclined
How online scammers hijack your brain
In uncertain times, the prepper supply business is booming
In uncertain times, the prepper supply business is booming