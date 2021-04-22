Apr 22, 2021
California could get more leeway to be strict on pollution
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
There's word the Biden administration is about to drop a lawsuit against California over its authority to regulate auto emissions, as The Wall Street Journal reports. Plus, a tax credit for smaller businesses to help with paid time off for employees getting vaccinations. And, revisiting the deadly freeze in Texas from February: How are farmers faring two months after the icing devastated crops?
Segments From this episode
Biden administration offers tax credit to cover paid time off for vaccinations
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Two months after the deadly winter freeze that hit Texas, how are farmers faring?
Marketplace's Andy Uhler has more.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director