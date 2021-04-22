The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

California could get more leeway to be strict on pollution
Apr 22, 2021

There's word the Biden administration is about to drop a lawsuit against California over its authority to regulate auto emissions, as The Wall Street Journal reports. Plus, a tax credit for smaller businesses to help with paid time off for employees getting vaccinations. And, revisiting the deadly freeze in Texas from February: How are farmers faring two months after the icing devastated crops?

