California cleared to enforce its open internet law
Feb 24, 2021

The latest development in the net neutrality saga. Plus, a milestone in the initiative aimed at reducing the vaccine divide between richer and developing countries. And, U.S. colleges are helping to distribute COVID vaccines, but students, professors and staff in many states aren't yet on the priority list to receive shots.

Segments From this episode

Ghana becomes first country to receive a shipment from the international coronavirus vaccine sharing group COVAX

BBC health correspondent Naomi Grimley reports.
Fast-Track Vaccines

Some college buildings are vaccination sites, but most faculty, students aren't eligible yet

by Kirk Carapezza
Feb 24, 2021
Distribution of vaccines on campuses has sparked debate about whether students and faculty should be getting the shots.
Taylor Davis, 61, teaches at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. She said college professors should be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine once K-12 teachers are eligible. “I am more concerned about what an 18-year-old is going to do in their social time than I am a fifth grader,” she said.
Kirk Carapezza/GBH News
California can enforce its net neutrality law, judge rules

by David Brancaccio and Nova Safo
Feb 24, 2021
After the FCC scrapped net neutrality rules in 2017, California enacted its own. Those have been challenged in court ever since.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Take A Look Around Limp Bizkit

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
