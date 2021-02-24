Feb 24, 2021
California cleared to enforce its open internet law
The latest development in the net neutrality saga. Plus, a milestone in the initiative aimed at reducing the vaccine divide between richer and developing countries. And, U.S. colleges are helping to distribute COVID vaccines, but students, professors and staff in many states aren't yet on the priority list to receive shots.
Segments From this episode
Some college buildings are vaccination sites, but most faculty, students aren't eligible yet
Distribution of vaccines on campuses has sparked debate about whether students and faculty should be getting the shots.
California can enforce its net neutrality law, judge rules
After the FCC scrapped net neutrality rules in 2017, California enacted its own. Those have been challenged in court ever since.
