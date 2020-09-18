SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

A group of corporate CEOs is going the UN way, not the Trump way, on climate change
Sep 18, 2020

The Business Roundtable met this week and announced support for a comprehensive plan to battle climate change. Plus, airlines press for $25 billion more in aid. And, in France, government rules on wearing masks outdoors.

A prominent business group throws its support behind U.S. climate policy to limit rising temperatures

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
COVID-19

Airlines seek additional federal funds to keep staff on board as pandemic continues

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 18, 2020
Airline executives are pressing for another $25 billion in aid to prevent job cuts into next year.
Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly, center, speaks with other airline executives after a meeting at the White House regarding an extension of federal aid on Sept. 17.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
COVID-19

In France, outdoor mask requirements are seen by some as good for business

by John Laurenson
Sep 18, 2020
One community that adopted the requirements early says the change has been good for business.
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks on a street in the French city of Bordeaux, which has imposed stricter mask-wearing measures.
Philippe Lopez/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Budapest Eskimos The Lushlife Project

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
