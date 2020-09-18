Sep 18, 2020
A group of corporate CEOs is going the UN way, not the Trump way, on climate change
The Business Roundtable met this week and announced support for a comprehensive plan to battle climate change. Plus, airlines press for $25 billion more in aid. And, in France, government rules on wearing masks outdoors.
Segments From this episode
A prominent business group throws its support behind U.S. climate policy to limit rising temperatures
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Airlines seek additional federal funds to keep staff on board as pandemic continues
Airline executives are pressing for another $25 billion in aid to prevent job cuts into next year.
In France, outdoor mask requirements are seen by some as good for business
One community that adopted the requirements early says the change has been good for business.
