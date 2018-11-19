DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

British fishing industry highlights Brexit complexities

November 19, 2018

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service… E.U. ministers are meeting today to debate any changes to a draft agreement for Britain’s departure from the bloc. It's happening just days before U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is due to fly to Brussels for further talks even as her leadership future remains in question. We’ll take you to Scotland where the fishing industry highlights just how contentious Brexit negotiations are. Then, the issue of autonomy is front and center at today’s central bank meeting in India as a power struggle between the Reserve Bank of India and the country’s government comes to a head.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.