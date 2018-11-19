British fishing industry highlights Brexit complexities

November 19, 2018

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service… E.U. ministers are meeting today to debate any changes to a draft agreement for Britain’s departure from the bloc. It's happening just days before U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is due to fly to Brussels for further talks even as her leadership future remains in question. We’ll take you to Scotland where the fishing industry highlights just how contentious Brexit negotiations are. Then, the issue of autonomy is front and center at today’s central bank meeting in India as a power struggle between the Reserve Bank of India and the country’s government comes to a head.